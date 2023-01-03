Ever since the first song Besharam Rang of the much-anticipated film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was unveiled, the song has engulfed massive controversies, be it from the colour of Deepika's bikini to the song being reportedly copied from famous Bollywood and Hollywood songs.

Each day a new controversy crops up and the makers face the ire of all the controversies. And it doesn't seem that any of the controversies have died down by now. Amidst the ongoing Pathaan song row, music lovers have spotted a striking similarity between Deepika Padukone- Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan's song Besharam Rang and that of Pakistani song Ab Ke Hum Bichare sung by Sajjad Ali.

The eminent Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him crooning the song. Fans quickly concluded that the song has been copied from the famous Pak song Ab Ke Hum Bichare.

He captioned the reel, "After listening to a new movie's song, It reminded me of the song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!!"

Other songs that netizens claim have a striking resemblance to Besharam Rang

Netizens have pointed out stark similarities between Besharam Rang Makeba by Jain, apart from a popular Hollywood number, SRK- Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang's has a similar tune to that of Ghungroo from War.

For the unversed, Makeba rose to popularity, after the song was featured in a popular Levi's commercial. Produced by French beatmaker Yodelice, the song belongs to an African music subgenre called 'Amapiano'.

Controversies surrounding Pathaan

CBFC has advised the makers of Pathaan' to implement certain changes in the film

Amidst the ongoing controversy over the orange-coloured bikini sported by Deepika Padukone the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Pathaan' to implement certain changes in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version, chairperson Prasoon Joshi was quoted saying a news agency.

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said, "Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release. CBFC is always committed to finding the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believes that we can always find a solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders."

"Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented, I must reiterate that our culture and faith are glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, the trust between creators and audience is the most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it. Added Prasson Joshi.

The film's track 'Besharam Rang' dropped online on December 12, Some of them lauded the foot-tapping track and Deepika and SRK's sizzling chemistry. There were also some who found the song objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes. A slew of activists in Indore even staged a protest and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire.

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra objected to the use of saffron costumes in the song

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra, speaking to media persons a couple of days after the release of the track 'Besharam Rang', had objected to the use of saffron costumes in the song. He said the film contained some objectionable scenes and threatened to ban Pathaan in Madhya Pradesh if those shots are not replaced.

"The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

The second song of the film Pathaan Jhoome Jo Pathaan has received massive responses from fans. Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Pathaan' which also stars John Abraham is scheduled for theatrical release in January 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.