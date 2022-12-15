Amidst the ongoing Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' song controversy, actor Prakash Raj came out in support of Deepika Padukone. For those unaware, on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister said the costumes seen in the 'Besharam' song from 'Pathaan' are "highly objectionable" and it is clearly visible that the song was filmed out of a "contaminated mentality."

Deepika is seen donning a saffron bikini in the song with Shah Rukh Khan. Actor Prakash Raj shared a news article on his Twitter and wrote, "#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it's okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking ...." [sic]

He also wrote, "Disgusting ... How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking." [sic]

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra's statement

The minister, talking to the media, said, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset. I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it."

"Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of Tukde Tukde Gang at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before. And that is why I believe that the name of this song Besharam Rang is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its telecast should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Now let's see, so far all those who have been asked have improved. If it's not done then we will consider," he added.

About the song

Besharam Rang has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The song has been sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal, and Sheykhar with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen in over four years. The action thriller also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Aanand. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions apart from Hindi.