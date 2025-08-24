Of late, podcasts have witnessed tremendous growth, with many budding YouTubers inviting guests from diverse fields such as astrology, science, medicine, numerology, acting, and filmmaking. Gone are the days when actors and celebrities gave interviews only to journalists; thanks to the digital boom, many have now shifted to podcasting.

For over two years, Ranveer enjoyed immense popularity with his TRS podcast until the Samay Raina fiasco. Following the controversy over an insensitive joke about parents, Ranveer's podcast took a major hit as he became embroiled in legal troubles.

Amid Ranveer's absence, Raj Shamani rose to prominence, and his podcast views skyrocketed to millions. His turning point came after he hosted Vijay Mallya, which gave his channel massive traction.

Anupam Kher exposed Raj Shamani ? pic.twitter.com/G8VpygOVpe — Jeet (@JeetN25) August 23, 2025

However, like every coin has two sides, Raj's rise was not without setbacks. Earlier this month, veteran actor Anupam Kher appeared on his podcast Figuring Out With Raj Shamani. But in a later interview, Anupam Kher indirectly took a dig at him, sparking fresh controversy.

Days after being a guest on Raj's podcast, Anupam Kher called out the podcaster and claimed that he is fake.

Promoting his film Tanvi the Great on Chalchitra Talks, Anupam Kher revealed that during a recent podcast appearance, the host had asked him for personal advice. Kher recalled telling him, "Son, don't let success change you. Success should mean becoming more humble. While you sound humble, the atmosphere in your office feels different. You've come from a small town, and that simplicity should remain."

Anupam Kher further alleged that the podcast, believed to be Raj Shamani, edited out this segment from the final cut. Expressing his disappointment, Kher said, "That means he is fake. Because you asked me for advice, and then you cut out the part I said. Whenever I hear him talk about genuineness, I'll always question that."

Netizens were quick to speculate that Kher's remarks were aimed at Raj Shamani, especially given their recent podcast together. Some even claimed that inviting Vijay Mallya was a calculated PR move, and that Ranveer's downfall indirectly fueled Raj's rise.

Work Front

Anupam is currently gearing up for the release of The Bengal Files, where he plays the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film. The film is based on the Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots of 1946.