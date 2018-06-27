British luxury carmaker Bentley Motors clinched a record for a production SUV at the 96th edition of Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, on Sunday (June 24). The flagship Bentagya SUV completed the 20km course in just 10 minutes and 49.9 seconds.

To celebrate the achievement in style, the Crewe-based carmaker has revealed Bentayga Pikes Peak edition. Limited to just 10 units worldwide, each model will be created and handcrafted by Mulliner - Bentley Motors' in-house bespoke and coachbuilding division.

The Pikes Peak edition of the Bentley Bentayga features of eye-catching elements such as exterior shade either in deep Beluga black paint or striking Radium, with 22-inch wheels in a bespoke two-tone finish of Beluga with Radium accents. The SUV gets sportier theme as all the exterior chrome bits are replaced with gloss black components and a carbon fibre splitter, side skirts, diffuser and rear spoiler. A subtle Pikes Peak motif adorns the front fenders.

Inside the SUV, Bentley Motors' Mulliner Design Colour Split blends Key Lime accents with Beluga leather, with Alcantara inserts to the seats and doors. The steering wheel and gear lever are also trimmed in Alcantara, and the headlining is technical Eliade cloth. A Pikes Peak logo decorates the carbon fibre fascia, and numbered Pikes Peak tread plates complete the interior.

Under the hood, the Pikes Peak Bentayga comes powered by a 6.0-litre twin turbo W12 provides 600bhp of power and 900Nm of torque mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and power sent to four wheels via the permanent four-wheel drive. Adaptive air suspension and world-first 48V electric active anti-roll control system (Bentley Dynamic Ride) ensure the perfect balance between ride comfort and body control. The Bentayga sports exhaust and touring Specification pack complete the Pikes Peak edition of the SUV.

The Pikes Peak Bentayga will be available to order from August for customers in the US and Europe.