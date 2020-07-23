The KC General Hospital has now changed its dress code for patients. Women at the hospital and COVID-19 patients will not be allowed dupattas and long scarves. The hospital changed its policy following 2 cases of suicide reported.

This is one of the steps the hospital is taking to ensure that patients don't take drastic steps at the hospitals. The hospital has been vigilant since the two cases came up.

KC General Hospital stays vigilant

Between June and July this year, two patients both 60-year-old women were found hanging in the bathroom. The cases have forced the hospital to change its policy and take steps to prevent such issues from arising in the future.

Now, the Bengaluru hospital has decided to disallow dupattas and long scarves from being used by those in the hospital. Both cases were found hanging by their sarees, this has called for stricter measures the hospital's superintendent Venkatashaiah told Deccan Herald. Older women at the hospital are, however, are not entirely favouring this rule. Further, big towels aren't being given to patients to use either.

To make the situation more secure, the hospital has also asked neighbouring patients to keep an eye out for their neighbours and go with them to the washroom if the need arises. This was recommended for depressed patients by the psychologist at the hospital.

Patients will be given small doses of sedation as well so that they sleep at night and to keep them in the best of moods, the hospital is playing entertainment and health programmes on TV apart from just news. The psychologist has also been asked to keep an eye out on the mental health, it was reported by the hospital.

It is yet to be seen if these measures will make a marked difference, and that patients won't take dangerous steps. So far there have been 4 suicides at hospitals in Bengaluru due to COVID-19, 2 of which were reported at KC General Hospital.

In another incident, the hospital saw relatives of patients attacking doctors at KC General Hospital on Tuesday night where relatives were angered by the death of the patient who was admitted there.