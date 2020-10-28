T Suneel Kumar, the former Bengaluru Police Commissioner, has been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police. He was recently transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as Additional Director General of Police in February following a major rejig in the police department after the appointment of Praveen Sood as the DG&IGP.

Kumar, who was a former Bengaluru Police Commissioner, is from 1989 IPS batch. He will demit office on October 31 on superannuation. ADGP, Amar Kumar Pandey, who is presently in charge of law and order of the State, will be promoted as DGP on October 31.

Suneel Kumar IPS

Kumar had previously served as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KSPH&IDCL). Born in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh in 1960, Kumar is an MSc graduate has served in the state police department in various capacities for over a decade.

He had served as SP at Kolar, KGF and other places and also as DCP and Additional Commissioner Law and Order, Bengaluru, chief of anti-Naxal squad, Internal Security, BMTF and ADGP, Police Housing.

Kumar was the 30th Police Commissioner of Bengaluru and had the vision to make people-friendly administration and safety in the city.