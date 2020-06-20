Cubbon Park police station in the heart of the city and the seat of Bengaluru Central Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) has been sealed off after a constable tested corona positive, an official said on Saturday.

Cubbon Park police station sealed after constable tests COVID-positive

"Cubbon Park police station has been sealed off following a constable testing positive," told Bengaluru DCP Central Crime Branch Kuldeep Jain to IANS. As many as 60 policemen and employees work in the station, headed by the DCP.

The Health Department is testing and assessing the situation as to how many policemen should be quarantined. Meanwhile, the DCP and other officials are managing their duties from their vehicles.

"My office has been closed for two days, we are managing outside from the car," said Jain, who has been given temporary charge of Central DCP's office. The police station abuts the Cubbon Park itself near the Karnataka High Court, Bangalore Press Club and by the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. It is a major lung space in the city.