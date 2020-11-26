The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru and surrounding districts on November 26 and 27.

Cyclone Nivar - the second cyclone to form over the Bay of Bengal this year after Super Cyclone Amphan in May - made landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast on Wednesday midnight.

Speaking to reporters, IMD-Karnataka director, C. S. Patil said that districts such as Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar and Mandya are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall due to the Nivar effect.

He added that severe cyclone-storm Nivar that has crossed Puducherry has transformed into cyclone-storm and moving towards north-west direction weaken into deep depression in next six hours. "During this period Benglauru and surrounding districts are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall," he said.

IMPORTANT DETAILS: