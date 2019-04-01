Food delivery app Swiggy has taken a woman's complaint of harassment to another level by sending a sorry note with a Rs 200 coupon. The woman claims that the delivery boy abused her and asked for sexual favours in Bengaluru last week.

In the note, the company also encouraged the woman to file a complaint against the wrongdoer. The incident came to light after the woman took the matter to social media.

The victim had ordered food via Swiggy on Thursday and as the delivery boy came with the food he said something which was not audible to the victim. He again repeated what he had earlier said and the victim understood that he was abusing her and asking her for sexual favours.

The victim quickly snatched the food from the delivery boy hand and shut the door. "I was taken aback... had to literally snatch my food package from him and shut my door on his face. I was... disgusted to let alone eat, but to even look at the food...," she said, reported Times of India.

When the woman made a complaint with the app's customer service, she was surprised as they sent her a sorry note and a coupon for Rs 200 as compensation for the unpleasant incident.

In a statement, Swiggy told International Business Times, India, that, "Customer safety is of utmost importance to us at Swiggy, and we maintain zero tolerance towards any misbehaviour. Since this misunderstanding between the customer and delivery executive came to our notice, we have been in touch with the customer constantly. We have extended our full support to the investigation and the matter has been resolved with all parties involved. Swiggy is committed to bringing in the necessary confidence and control in providing great consumer experience."

Later, Swiggy apologised to the woman and assured appropriate action against the offender.