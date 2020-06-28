In the past 24 hours, Bengaluru has seen an increase of 596 cases, the highest so far, the state has seen an increase by 918 cases. The rapid increase in cases has made the government impose stringent measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus. From Saturday, June 27 it was announced by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) that those not wearing masks will be put behind bars.

The state government ruled out another lockdown but said that stringent measures would come into place and violators will be apprehended. Despite the government's insistence, violations of social distancing norms have become a persisting problem.

BBMP to put those who flout wearing a mask in jail

Karnataka has begun to face the heat as cases have been growing at a rapid rate. The number of cases has been increasing at a drastic rate, Bengaluru had over 596 cases in the last 24 hours. In the past week, the CM held meetings with officials to prepare for the worst. However, the government is eager to revive the economy and insists that another lockdown will cost Karnataka.

The government further added that the public needs to abide by social distancing norms and rules for public health in the city if they don't want another lockdown. The problem is implementing and enforcing measures on the public. Therefore, the BBMP has announced that violators who refuse to wear masks despite the government's continues insistence, will not just be fined and warned, an FIR will be filed against them.

Those who flout rules under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 will be arrested, especially those who misbehave with authorities. Surprise checks will be conducted at shops and malls to check if people are maintaining order. Lone people on roads might be let off Bhaskar Rao told TOI.

'Wear a mask, don't hang it around the neck'

In a tweet, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS said, "DCPs n BBMP are on streets to enforce the wearing of mask and SD. Warnings now, criminal cases will follow. Urge every Bangalorean to enforce mask enforcement and SD. If people argue call 100, we are ready to respond to your calls. RWA and Traders Please Donate Masks to underprivileged."

He added in his next tweet, "Don't bother about high and mighty factor, whosoever it is, just tell people around you to wear a mask and not hanging around the neck."

Therefore, action won't simply be taken because you don't have a mask on you, it will also be taken if you're not wearing your mask as it should be. It will be necessary to see how this will be implemented and whether this will make a difference in the rise in COVID-19 cases or in public behaviour.