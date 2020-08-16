The riots on August 11 in Bengaluru has become a political debate. While politicians engage in a blame game, on the ground things are quite different. The forensic probe has begun into the events of the night of the violence.

Among the top developments a young man who was accused in the case died on Saturday, he tested positive for COVID-19. Section 144 has been extended in certain riot-hit areas as well till August 18th.

Bengaluru riot top developments:

After the horrifying events of August 11th, the police has arrested 200 people in connection to the case. Since then the BJP has come out against Congress and SDPI who have been associated with the riot. While the ruling government is asserting the SDPI's close connection with the case, the riot's communal angle is gaining precedence.

As Naveen P is being investigated over instigating the riot in Bengaluru, more developments are taking place on the ground.

Preliminary forensic probe:

Preliminary forensic reports suggest that the mob was carrying inflammable liquids, indicating that the violence may have been pre-planned, an Investigating Officer told TOI.

Accused Sayyad Nadeem dies:

A 24-year-old accused in the violence, Sayyad Nadeem who was in KG Halli on August 11th, died on Saturday. The man had complained of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness. He had sustained a blunt force injury and was operated on. He also tested positive for COVID-19 the police said in its statement.

Section 144 extended in East Bengaluru:

Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in East Bengaluru till 6 am on 15th August. However, the police have announced a further extension of the law in DJ Halli and KG Halli which were the centres of violence earlier this week. The imposition will continue till 6 am on 18th August.

With intense political rivalries and debates brewing, Bengaluru's peace along with the ongoing pandemic has been disrupted.