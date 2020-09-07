Namma Metro is operational once more. The Bengaluru metro had been shut due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted transport services in the state considerably.

The metro now has reopened with strict social distancing norms. Even as the trains reopen low footfall has been recorded.

Namma metro reopens

The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled economies and transport services as well. After a prolonged gap, the metro services in Bengaluru have resumed with caution.

The Purple line from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road opened at 8 am on Monday morning at 8 am and the last train will depart at 11 am. In the evenings, the first train will depart at 4:30 pm and the last at 7:30 pm.

The Green Line Nagasandra to Yellachenahalli will operate with similar timings from 9th September in another two days. In Stage three of the reopening from 11th September onwards, all trains will operate from 7 am to 9 pm in the day.

In light of the pandemic and to limit risk of infection, BMRCL has said passengers on each train will be limited to 400. The dwell time will be 60 seconds to help ensure social distancing at the time of boarding and de-boarding.

For now, tokens will not be accepted and only passengers with smart cards can use the metro. Moreover, thermal screening and markers have been placed at stations to ensure safe distancing. Mask-wearing is a must from now on.

With caution, metros around the country have been reopening on Monday morning, in this new phase of Unlock 4.0. However, a low footfall in the Bengaluru metro was observed due to most people working from home and educational institutions shut. With the limit on the number of passengers as well as the restriction on the usage of smart cards. It'll be important to see the response to the metro on its first day of reopening.