The Bengaluru Traffic police have installed the Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) at 50 junctions across the city in order to manage traffic and enforce rules better. In addition to this, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the sanction of five more traffic police stations in the next few days.

"Five new traffic police stations will come up in the Dark area (traffic black spots) and Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) technology will be used here. It will identify any traffic violations and will put an end to the stopping of vehicle riders, harassment, corruption and other problems for the riding public," said CM Bommai.

He also informed that ITMS will levy taxes and would come with a provision for traffic synchronization. "The traffic synchronisation has already been done from Minerva Circle up to the Town Hall," he said, adding that he sees traffic management improvements in the coming days.

The CM also stated that the system was launched due to the creation of the post of special commissioner for traffic, for which the government has appointed traffic management expert MA Salim.

"The traffic management expert and a PhD holder, MA Salim has been appointed for the newly created post. Already, he has brought several changes in traffic management," Bommai said.

About ITMS:

According to Saleem, the ITMS helps the traffic police in detecting violations, including exceeding the speed limit, red-light violations, helmet-less riding, driving while using mobile phones etc.

It employs artificial intelligence and machine learning and comes with 250 automatic numberplate recognition cameras and 80 red-light violation detection cameras installed at 50 junctions to detect violations.

These cameras automatically detect the violations and generate challans, which are sent to the violators via SMS and through post. The cameras record violations round-the-clock. The entire system is completely automated.

Due to this, the system helps in saving a lot of manpower, which can then be redeployed for traffic management and regulation.

Saleem was quoted as saying that the purpose of ITMS is to automatically detect traffic violations in a contactless manner and send auto-generated challans to the violators with minimum human intervention.

Regarding concerns around data, The Indian Express quoted joint commissioner of police (traffic) M N Anucheth as saying that the data would not be shared with anybody.

"The data we collect will be stored on a server which is owned by traffic police. We are also complying with the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and it will never be shared with a third party," he was reported to have said.