A Bengaluru traffic cop Assistant Sub Inspector HT Shivanna died due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday (June 14). The 59-year-old man then tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday marking the first Coronavirus death among the police personnel in the city.

HT Shivanna was posted at the VV Puram Traffic Police Station and was going to retire by July end. The death due to novel coronavirus is the first amongst the police personnel in the city and comes soon after a Head constable tested positive for the virus at the Central Crime Branch in the city.

On Monday, the news was received at VV Puram Police Station that 59-year-old ASI HT Shivanna who had died from a cardiac arrest, had tested positive for COVID-19. Shivanna's death comes as the first among police personnel in the city.

As reports have revealed ASI Shivanna was on leave since June 12 as he was experiencing discomfort and passed away on June 14th following a cardiac arrest. On Monday at 5:30 PM the news of his testing positive for Coronavirus was received. An officer talking to The News Minute revealed that another ASI in the same police station has also tested positive for the virus.

All personal contacts of ASI Shivanna have been quarantined. The 93 staff members at VV Puram Police Station have been put under home quarantine. The police station has been shut and will remain shut till Wednesday as it is being sanitised.

The news of ASI Shivanna comes soon after a Head Constable at the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch tested positive for the virus after one suspect tested positive for Coronavirus at the station on Friday.