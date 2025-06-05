The festive atmosphere at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic on June 4, 2025, when a stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations resulted in the deaths of 11 people and left many others injured. The event, meant to celebrate RCB's first IPL title, quickly spiraled into chaos as the crowd swelled beyond the stadium's capacity.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, visibly emotional, addressed the media, struggling to hold back tears as he recounted the horrific scenes. "I cannot digest that our children, who deserved to live and flourish, became victims of this stampede," he said.

The stampede was triggered by an overwhelming number of fans eager to join the celebrations. The stadium, with a capacity of 35,000, was inundated by a crowd estimated to be between 200,000-300,000. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had initially issued passes for the event but later announced free entry, leading to a surge of fans trying to gain access through narrow gates. This decision, coupled with inadequate crowd control measures, resulted in a deadly crush.

In response to the tragedy, the Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate the incident thoroughly. The inquiry aims to identify the lapses in planning and execution that led to the disaster. The government has also promised to rectify the shortcomings and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future. The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the gravity of the situation, likening the pain of the tragedy to losing family members.

The tragedy has sparked a political storm, with opposition parties, particularly the BJP and JD(S), criticizing the Congress-led state government for its handling of the event.

BJP's Poonawalla demanded accountability from the government, calling for the resignation of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. "Congress should take accountability, and the CM and Deputy CM should immediately resign," he asserted.

Shivakumar, however, dismissed the political criticism, stating, "On this matter, I need to answer the people of the state, not the BJP. Their statements are absurd; they are masterminds at playing politics."

The Deputy Chief Minister also defended the actions of the police and local authorities, who he claimed had advised against a vehicle procession from the airport and had been cautious at the Vidhana Soudha. "I should compliment my Police officers... they guided us not to bring a vehicle procession from the airport... we were very cautious at Vidhana Soudha too," he said.

The RCB team, which had arrived in Bengaluru on a special flight, was scheduled to participate in a reception at the Vidhana Soudha, where they were to be felicitated by the Governor and other dignitaries.

However, the celebrations were cut short following the stampede. Shivakumar stated that he had instructed the RCB team to end the event in 10 minutes, a directive that was followed to prevent further chaos. The tragedy has drawn comparisons to other historical events where large gatherings have resulted in similar disasters.

One such incident occurred in July last year, when 121 people were killed during a Hindu religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh. These events highlight the challenges of managing mass gatherings and the dire consequences of inadequate planning and crowd control.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives and free treatment for the injured. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who expressed his grief over the incident, stated that the crowd far exceeded expectations, overwhelming the security arrangements. "The pain of this tragedy has even erased the joy of victory," he lamented. The incident has also prompted reactions from various quarters, including cricketing legends and political figures.

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar described the deaths as "beyond tragic," while Rishi Sunak, referencing his wife, Akshata Murty, expressed his condolences, stating, "My and Akshata's hearts go out to everyone who has lost loved ones or been hurt in the tragic events in Bengaluru." As the investigation into the tragedy continues, questions remain about the lack of preparedness and the decisions that led to the deadly stampede. The KSCA, in a statement, acknowledged the situation and stated that they had amended their program following the guidance of local authorities.

However, the incident has left a lasting scar on the city of Bengaluru and the state of Karnataka, overshadowing what should have been a moment of triumph for the RCB and its fans. The tragedy at the Chinnaswamy Stadium serves as a grim reminder of the importance of meticulous planning and crowd management in large public events. As the state grapples with the aftermath, the focus remains on ensuring accountability and implementing measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Related