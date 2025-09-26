Bengaluru shopkeeper, aide assault woman over saree theft; all three arrested

Karnataka Police arrested two persons for beating a woman from Andhra Pradesh, who was accused of stealing sarees in Bengaluru. The arrested persons have been identified as shopkeeper Umedram and his 25-year-old assistant, Mahendra Sirvi. The cops have also arrested the woman Hampamma for stealing from the store.

DCP West Division S. Girish stated on Thursday, "The incident occurred on September 21 within the limits of City Market police station. A 1.54-minute video of the assault has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern.

"The video shows accused Umedram dragging the woman along the footpath in front of his shop on Avenue Road, while both accused continuously slapped, kicked, and rained blows on her body. The incident took place in full public view."

The shopkeeper alleged that the woman had stolen sarees worth Rs 91,500 from his shop and was caught red-handed when she returned to steal more. Police have also arrested the woman and recovered part of the stolen items from her.

According to police, the accused persons called the police helpline after the assault, claiming the woman had been caught while stealing a bundle of sarees. A Hoysala patrolling vehicle arrived at the spot and seized the stolen goods. The woman was then remanded to judicial custody.

The woman, Humpamma hails from Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh. Acting swiftly, the police also arrested the shop owner and his assistant, and remanded them to judicial custody. A case has been registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

It can be recalled that in a reported case of moral policing at Indiranagar layout in Kanakapura town located close to Bengaluru, a group of men allegedly assaulted their female relative and a man from a different community, before partially shaving their heads in public on September 22.

The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Five among the seven accused were arrested after the police charged them under various Sections of the BNS.

The victim, a mother of one, had got married 15 years ago. However, she separated from her husband six months ago after the latter got to know about her alleged affair with a fisherman, who hailed from a different community.

(With inputs from IANS)