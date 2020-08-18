The Bengaluru riot on August 11 has revealed new facets of politics at play. A Facebook post, which allegedly began the violence, was pulled up by authorities and the owner Naveen P Kumar was arrested. However, Naveen's interrogation has ended.

Major developments:

The state government on the other hand has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. Moreover, the police have come down hard on rioters and will be invoking the UAPA Act.

Naveen P Kumar remanded in judicial custody:

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen P Kumar was arrested a day after the riots. This was due to his controversial Facebook post in the comments section which reportedly caused the riots. A few days back there was a bounty on the head of Naveen by a UP politician who was also arrested for the same. The police have now said that Naveen's interrogation won't go on further and that he has been remanded in judicial custody, Deccan Herald reported.

UAPA to be invoked in Bengaluru:

On Monday, the CM had said that the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) 1967 will be invoked by the police if necessary in the Bengaluru riot case. The city police has invoked the UAPA in connection to rioters in the case.

SIT formed, NIA might probe case:

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on Monday said an SIT had been formed to probe the riots in Bengaluru. After one accused was arrested on Monday who is said to have Al-Hind links over the past few years, the CCB has also told the Indian express that the NIA might probe the matter as Samiuddin is interrogated.