Bengaluru violence
Bengaluru: Vehicles burnt by an irate mob during violence that erupted late on Tuesday night that resulted after an inflammatory social media post by Congress legislator Akanda Srinivas Murthy's relative, in parts of East Bengaluru, on Aug 12, 2020. Three people have reportedly died and several others injured in the arson. Over 100 rioters have been arrested. A "thorough" magisterial investigation has been ordered into the riots which broke out in east Bengaluru on Tuesday night, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)IANS

The Bengaluru riot on August 11 has revealed new facets of politics at play. A Facebook post, which allegedly began the violence, was pulled up by authorities and the owner Naveen P Kumar was arrested. However, Naveen's interrogation has ended. 

Major developments:

The state government on the other hand has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. Moreover, the police have come down hard on rioters and will be invoking the UAPA Act.

  • Naveen P Kumar remanded in judicial custody:

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen P Kumar was arrested a day after the riots. This was due to his controversial Facebook post in the comments section which reportedly caused the riots. A few days back there was a bounty on the head of Naveen by a UP politician who was also arrested for the same. The police have now said that Naveen's interrogation won't go on further and that he has been remanded in judicial custody, Deccan Herald reported. 

  • UAPA to be invoked in Bengaluru:

On Monday, the CM had said that the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) 1967 will be invoked by the police if necessary in the Bengaluru riot case. The city police has invoked the UAPA in connection to rioters in the case. 

Bengaluru violence
ry message' posted by a politician's relative on social media. A mob gathered outside Congress legislator Akanda Srinivas Murthy's house where they shouted slogans against the post and also resorted to arson. The mob was demanding the arrest of Naveen, who is related to Murthy and rioted in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar. (Photo: IANS)IANS
  • SIT formed, NIA might probe case:
BS Yediyurappa tweet
Yediyurappa's tweet on SIT team to investigate the Bengaluru riot.@BSYBJP/Twitter

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on Monday said an SIT had been formed to probe the riots in Bengaluru. After one accused was arrested on Monday who is said to have Al-Hind links over the past few years, the CCB has also told the Indian express that the NIA might probe the matter as Samiuddin is interrogated. 

Related