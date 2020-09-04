A fact-finding committee from the Citizens for Democracy has submitted its report on the August 11th Bengaluru riots to the Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Friday. The report claims that there was a communal motive to the 'pre-planned' riot.

The committee is headed by the retired judge Srikanth D Babaladi and retired IAS officer Madan Gopal. The CM will soon conduct a meeting over the report with the Home Minister and the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner.

Bengaluru riots pre-planned claims report

So far, most of what has been said about the Bengaluru riots has been speculation. With investigations being conducted and a whole host of people being arrested, the political debate has dominated the reports. However, a fact-finding team from the Citizens for Democracy have conducted their own analysis of the events of August 11th.

Citizens for Democracy begun in 2011 is a platform committed to upholding democratic values and safety of citizens in India. Looking at the violence in KG Halli and DJ Halli, the 49-page report found that, "the riots were pre-planned and organised and the mob has specifically targeted certain prominent Hindus in the area."

The report also claims that SDPI and PFI were actively involved in the planning of the riot. The committee to conduct research by talking to the victims, police and people living in the affected areas. The committee comprises many personalities from bureaucracy, journalism, academicians and activists.

The committee says in its report that the role of women is important to be considered. It also asserts the role of locals in the riot. The committee has said that the costs incurred should be recovered from the rioters and that the riots should be investigated holistically. The report claims that the riots shouldn't be considered isolated or local.

It is yet to be seen what will come of the investigation on the matter. The Karnataka CM had announced the submission of the report on Twitter.