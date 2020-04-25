Adding to the whopping numbers of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Bengaluru reported 19 fresh cases on Friday, April 24. The state capital has recorded the highest number of positive coronavirus cases with a total of 129 just in the city.

State reports 474 positive cases

According to an official statement from the State COVID War Room, Karnataka on Friday reported a sum of 474 Covid positive cases. It also mentioned that the number of active current cases in the city were in fact lesser compared to the reported cases.

Bengaluru has the most number of cases in the state, followed by Mysuru with 87, Belagavi (45), Vijayapura (35), Kalaburagi (36), and others, said the statement. Of the 474 cases in the state, 151 patients got discharged and 18 died.

A larger proportion of the confirmed cases in Bengaluru were the primary contacts of a 54-year-old Bihar labourer who had tested positive on Wednesday. Among the 11 primary contacts in that cluster, ten were reported positive on the very next day to the index patient's case.

Meanwhile, the authorities foresee an impending larger outbreak in the city with nearly 140 samples sent for the confirmation test.

Bengaluru prisoners test positive

The initial cases reported in the state mostly surfaced from international arrivals, although the major proportion of the massive outbreak has its origin within the country.

The state government and BBMP have recently classified Bengaluru into containment zones, and buffer zones considering the density of the Covid positive patients.

Five new Bengaluru patients reported on Friday belonged to the containment zone in Padarayanapura, who were arrested on allegedly attacking healthcare warriors and rioting in Padarayanapura on April 19. These prisoners in the Ramanagara district jail and have since been shifted to state-run Victoria hospital in Bengaluru.