Bengaluru Rave Party Busted: 130 Detained After Police Raid on City Outskirts

A Bengaluru Rural police team raided a rave party being held at a private resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru city and took 130 people into custody early on Saturday.

Based on information that a rave party was taking place late at night at the resort near Devigere Cross in neighbouring Ramanagara district, the police team, led by SP, South, Srinivas Gowda, rushed to the spot and detained a total of 130 individuals, including 35 women.

All those detained were taken into custody and subjected to medical examination at the Ramanagara District Hospital. The incident took place within the limits of the Kaggalipura police station.

Kaggalipura police conducted the raid at around 3 a.m. while the party was underway. It is reported that all those detained are residents of Bengaluru.

During the raid, when media personnel and others attempted to record videos, the police prevented them from doing so. It is alleged that narcotic substances were used at the party. The preliminary investigations have revealed that the property is said to belong to a person named Suhas Gowda.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the rave party raid and seizures. The police have taken up further investigation.

In May this year, the Bengaluru city police raided a party taking place at a farmhouse in the village of Kannamangala, near the city's outskirts. The gathering was being presented as a "birthday celebration", but was flagged by locals for unusual activity.

A total of 31 people were detained, including 24 men and 7 women. Most attendees are reported to be private-sector IT professionals based in Bengaluru. Among the attendees were alleged consumers and alleged suppliers of narcotics. Three individuals (the organiser and two others) were formally arrested, and 28 others were released on bail.

Seized items include about 3 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of "hydro-ganja", 60 grams of hashish and smaller amounts of ganja.