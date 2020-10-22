Night-long heavy rains not only inundated low-lying areas in Bengaluru on Wednesday but also caused huge property loss in the city.

A huge retention wall constructed across the stormwater drain in Gurudatt Layout of Rajarajeshwari Nagar was washed away, a senior BBMP official told reporters.

According to the BBMP, Bengaluru received more than 75 mm rain fall which caused huge damage to property. "We have not estimated losses yet, as zonal officers were busy in clearing water logging as well as in rescue operations," the official said.

Sources in the Traffic police disclosed that traffic went out of gear near Sony junction in high-profile Koramangala locality, due to water logging.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister, C.N. Ashwath Narayana on Friday reiterated that the state government had taken up work to remove encroachments built across the stormwater drain network on a war footing manner to reduce floods in the city.

Briefing reporters on the sidelines of his inspection of flood-affected localities, Narayana said that the state government had released funds to complete works on 800 km of storm water drains as well for renovation of 400 km of these drains.