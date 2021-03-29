A pub in the northern Bengaluru suburbs has been shut down after 14 of its staff tested Covid positive, an official said on Monday.

"The pub '1522' has been temporarily closed, as it turned into a cluster after 14 of its employees tested Covid positive on Sunday," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official L. Suresh told IANS here.

As an epicenter of the pandemic in Karnataka, the city has been in the grip of second Covid wave, with over 2,000 positive cases reported on Sunday.

"Around 87 staffers of the popular pub-cum-eatery were tested as part of our daily exercise to randomly test employees of hotels, restaurants and pubs across the city to check their health status," said Suresh.

Precautionary measures applied

The infected staff have been quarantined at their home and are under observation, as they are asymptomatic.

"The pub has been sanitised and sealed to prevent it from turning into a cluster," said Suresh.

The civic body is trying to trace customers who visited the pub over the last couple of days to test and find out how many of them were infected or not.

"We have told the pub owner and staffers to contact as many customers as possible and inform them to take Covid test to ascertain their health status," added Suresh.

(With inputs from IANS)