In a case that has deeply affected the Bengaluru community, local police have successfully resolved the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old A. Nischal. The young boy, a student at Christ School, was abducted and later found dead, his body partially burned in a forest area. The police have arrested two suspects, Gurumurthy and Gopi alias Gopala, both aged 27, after a tense encounter that resulted in the suspects being shot in the legs to prevent their escape.

The tragic events unfolded when Nischal did not return home after his regular tuition classes on July 30. His parents, concerned about his whereabouts, contacted his tuition teacher, who confirmed that Nischal had left at the usual time. The discovery of his bicycle near Arakere Family Park heightened their fears, leading his father, J.C. Achyut, to file a missing person report at the Hulimavu police station.

The following day, the family received a WhatsApp message demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh for Nischal's release. The police, recognizing the gravity of the situation, formed multiple teams to track down the kidnappers. Their investigation led them to a grim discovery: a half-burnt body in the forest area of Bilwaradahalli, which the family identified as Nischal.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were known to the victim and his family. They confessed to kidnapping Nischal for ransom and subsequently burning his body to destroy evidence. The official statement by the Bengaluru Police identified the accused as Gurumurthy, a resident of Weavers Colony on Bannerghatta Road, and Gopi, a resident of Bannerghatta. Both suspects worked as drivers and were familiar with the victim's mother, which they exploited to target the boy for ransom.

The police's pursuit of justice led them to the forest area where the accused were hiding. When the officers attempted to apprehend them, the suspects attacked with a knife and dagger, injuring Police Inspector Kumaraswamy B.G. and PSI Arvind Kumar. In response, the police fired warning shots in the air before shooting the suspects in the legs to prevent their escape. Both Gurumurthy and Gopi are currently receiving treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, as are the injured officers.

Related