In view of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) amid coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka Wakf Board has permitted citizens to offer 'namaz' (prayer) inside mosques on the occasion of on Saturday, August 1 under the COVID guidelines.

Though traditionally prayers are offered in open spaces of the Eidgah (open grounds), forecast of heavy rain and COVID-19 fears has forced the devout to conduct it inside mosques in cities and towns across the state.

COVID guidelines to be followed during Eid Namaz: