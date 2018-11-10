A newly constructed four-storey building collapsed at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on Saturday. According to information from the spot, a person is stuck under the debris. It is not yet known if the person is dead or alive.

The building, which was constructed for a residential purpose at Thyagaraja Nagar near Sai Baba Temple, completely collapsed at around 4.30 pm. Although the building was vacant, a watchman was on duty, who according to the locals, became a victim of the accident.

According to information from the locals, some construction work was under process just adjacent to the building. It is believed that it might be the reason for building collapse.

Police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately and began to search for the person, who is feared to be dead.

Further updates are awaited. Watch video from the spot.