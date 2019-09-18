A massive fire broke out at a UCO Bank branch at MG Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday (September 18).

The incident took place at the bank building, which is located next to Barton Centre. The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was caused due to short circuit at the ground floor of the building. No casualties have been reported at the time of filing the report.

The rescue operation is underway.

Fire and rescue team quickly rushed to the spot and doused it within half an hour. However, people trapped inside the building were also rescued.

Severe traffic congestion has developed in the area due to the rescue operations.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further details)