Bengaluru has recorded a surge of 173 cases in a matter of 24 hours, the alarming increase in cases in a short span of time as Karnataka reports a rise of 397 cases in a day, the state government is looking towards a new containment strategy. This may mean Bengaluru might see another complete lockdown. The chief minister has called for an all-party MLA meeting on Friday (June 25) to discuss the way forward.

The CM with the consultation of the centre and experts will look at whether a complete lockdown will be necessary in Bengaluru once more in light of the surge in cases. Reportedly, the matter of Medical Education minister K Sudhakar's family testing positive has spooked many. However, the CM is hoping for a way forward with minimum revenue loss.

All-party MLA meeting to be held on Friday

Karnataka's sharp increase in cases in a matter of days has concerned authorities. The state government has gone into crisis mode following the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state crossing the 10,000-mark. Authorities are now debating a fresh lockdown in Bengaluru, which has recorded the highest number of cases in the state.

Even as parts of Bengaluru have gone back into lockdown, opposition parties have urged for a complete lockdown in the city with a sudden increase in cases. CM Yediyurappa will now be conducting a meeting with MLAs around Bengaluru on Friday to discuss the way forward and if a lockdown is necessary then how to go about it.

Health Minister B Sriramulu hinted at a fresh lockdown after visiting Bengaluru's KC General Hospital, he told the press, "As cases in Bengaluru continue to rise in the last few days and the trend continues, Bengaluru might be put under lockdown yet again." The decision, however, rests with the CM and the experts.

The Karnataka Cabinet is meeting at 11 am today to discuss the lockdown further ahead of the MLA meeting to be held on Friday. The cabinet meeting has led to curiosity as the state is also holding the SSLC exams which began today.

The CM also announced on Twitter that home quarantine measures have been tightened, "Home quarantine regulations have been tightened and mandated to prevent the spread of acute spread of Covid-19 infection in the later stages." He appealed to citizens to join BBMP's Citizen Quarantine Squads as well.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar however, tweeted, "Dear citizens, there is no need to panic as the govt is constantly monitoring the situation & any plans to enforce a lockdown or seal down will be communicated officially. Please do not believe any news reports that are not issued officially. Request all not to spread rumours." The Government's decision is awaited on the matter.