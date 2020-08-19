In an unprecedented incident, a driver of a brand new SUV stopped by the petrol station to fill up the fuel tank of his car. Little did we know that a thief was hiding behind the wheels.

In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, a man can be seen driving the car without number plates. Minutes later, he zoomed off without paying up.

Complaint registered

The incident happened on August 13 at around 2:45 am in Bengaluru. A complaint has been registered with the Marathahalli police.

"The driver did not get down from the car. After filling the tank, my staff shut the petrol tank and was going to towards the driver with a swiping machine and a bill of Rs 4,004, when the driver sped away, taking them by surprise.

They tried running after the car but it was futile," said Nagaraj as quoted by the Bangalore Mirror. He further added, "I had heard that a similar incident had happened at one of the petrol stations on the highway but I didn't think it would happen to us. We thought the driver would have escaped into the villages around the city. We didn't think he would be going around replicating his modus operandi. It happened so fast my staff did not know how to react. The driver's face has not been captured by the camera and the car had a fast tag sticker in front."