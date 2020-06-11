The number of coronavirus containment zones in Bengaluru touched 85 with as many as 244 active cases on Thursday, June 11.

It was on March 8 when Bengaluru reported its first coronavirus positive case in the entire state and went on to record 564 cases. Of this, 244 were active till June 10. Of all the Covid-19 positive cases, 308 people have recovered and 21 succumbed to the infection.

Padarayanapura in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) west zone recorded the highest number of cases at 70, which is followed by east zone's S.K. Gardens (24), west zone's Agrahara Dasarahalli (9) and south zone's Vishweshwara Puram (8), among the active containment zones in the city.

Meanwhile, Padarayanapura accounted for 66 per cent of the active cases.

The Karnataka health department has identified 1,935 primary contacts in the city, of which 1,343 (69 per cent) completed their prescribed quarantine requirement. As many as 592 (31 per cent) of the primary contacts are still in quarantine.

Among 6,064 secondary contacts, 5,077 (84 per cent) have finished their quarantine requirement even as 987 (16 per cent) continue to be in isolation.

The health department has conducted 50,415 tests and created 118 containment zones thus far. Of this, 85 are active. Recovery rate in Bengaluru has been estimated to be 54 per cent.

