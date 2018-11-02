A 20-year-old first year B Com student in Bengaluru died earlier this week after drinking poison. She took her own life reportedly because her boyfriend asked her to prove her love.

The deceased was a resident of the Kithaganur area in East Bengaluru. The police are on the lookout for her boyfriend, also from the same area, reports ToI. The couple was reportedly in love and had eloped about four months ago, but following a police complaint from the girl's parents, the two returned back home.

The girl's parents finally relented and agreed to get the two of them married, notes the report, but the boy started to demand a dowry of Rs 15 lakh or threatened to marry someone else instead. The report mentions that following this, the girl was still in contact with the boy, texting and messaging him regularly.

However, he stood firm on the dowry issue and refused to marry her. The report further points out that the boy threatened to marry someone else and that he would not care if she died. In one of the messages, he is reported to have asked her if she really was brave enough to die.

The girl Divya, depressed by her boyfriend Harish's words, consumed poison.