Due to the growing threat of terrorist activities in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has developed a dedicated Anti-Terrorist Cell under the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Silicon Valley to tackle terrorism.

The city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS passed the order of adding Anti-terrorist cell in CCB, which will be functional from Tuesday (November 5). Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain, IPS will head the ATC and will be monitored by the Joint Commissioner of CCB. After Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, Bengaluru is the fourth Indian city to get a dedicated Anti-Terrorist Cell.

Along with it, two separate wings has been formed under the CCB to focus on narcotics and safety of women. These two separate wings will be known as Anti-Narcotics Wing and Women Protection Wing, which will also be headed by an ACP ranking officer. Earlier, the CCB only had 8 wings under it which has now been expanded into 11.

The Home Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on October 15 had said that the Anti-Terror Squad will be set up by the government following the arrest of Jamat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) militants from Bengaluru. The minister had said that the cell will start functioning from November 1.

The investigating officers had seized explosive devices and many other incriminating materials from JMB terrorists who were involved in 2014 Burdwan blast at West Bengal.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Alok Mittal had announced that over twenty sleeper cells of JMB are active in Bengaluru. The NIA also revealed that the Bangladesh-based terror outfit was making attempts to expand across South India.

The NIA had busted two terrorists responsible for the 2014 Burdwan bomb blasts in West Bengal, who were hiding in Bengaluru and were training cadres. JMB had also conducted a trial of rocket launchers at Krishnagiri hills along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

International Business Times tried to contact the Joint Commissioner of the CCB, Sandeep Patil, but did not elicit any response.