As Karnataka records triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases daily, the government is looking to ramp up its front against the virus. The State Government announced on Tuesday that it will be enlisting private hospitals to function as fever clinics in the state. On Wednesday, the government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has released a list of 66 private fever clinics in the city.

The fever clinics will be the first point of identifying COVID-19 cases, the opening up of new fever clinics broadens the base in terms of identifying the new cases. Many major hospitals in the list will function as fever clinics and swab collection centres in various localities around the city.

66 private hospitals to double-up as fever clinics in Bengaluru

In the fight against Coronavirus, two things — testing and isolation have been identified as key by governments across the board. In Karnataka, there has been a sharp rise in cases, Bengaluru reporting a majority of these cases day after day. The state government has therefore turned proactive in the race against Coronavirus.

In a new move, the government has been involving private hospitals in treating and combatting COVID-19. This is so that the public healthcare system isn't entirely overwhelmed if cases rise beyond the expected limits. The Government following a meeting with the CM also announced the partial lockdown in Bengaluru with few areas and localities being sealed off, as part of the containment measures adopted by authorities.

Following setting a cap on rates for treatment at private hospitals enlisted to treat COVID-19, now the Government has introduced 66 private hospitals and medical colleges as fever clinics in the city. The list was announced earlier on Wednesday by BBMP.

Many hospitals like Manipal Hospital in HAL, Apollo clinics, Fortis in Bannerghatta, etc. will double-up as swab collection centres as well. The idea is to identify and expand the base of testing, perhaps. The tests will be conducted at these centres at government cost.

It is yet to be seen how these private clinics function and how it will create a difference to testing and whether this will broaden the testing base in the city.