To empower and instil a positive spirit in the youth, the Bengaluru City Police organised an event in the Silicon Valley of India, where five terminally ill kids were made police commissioners for a day on Monday, September 9.

The event was organised by the city police, together with Make A Wish Foundation at the Commissioner's office for five children aged between 5-11. The police commissioner of Bengaluru, Bhaskar Rao, IPS allowed the children to function as city police commissioners for a day.

The new commissioners included 11-year-old Mohammad Sahib from Bijapur, 8-year-old Rutan Kumar from Hassan, 8-year-old Arshad Pasha from Bengaluru, 8-year-old Shravani Batala from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and the youngest one 4-year-old Syed Iman. All the five 'commissioners' had a smile on their faces as they were dashing in their khakis.

After reaching the commissioner's office, the children received a guard of honour. The kids were made to sit on the commissioner's chair and made to sign a few mock documents so that the children can have a look at the administrative authority. They were also given mock guns and handcuffs for the photoshoot.

All the kids are suffering from chronic illnesses, including cancer and kidney failure. Most of them are in a severe stage and the city police have fulfilled the dreams of the children who hope to serve the nation one day. The exercise was meant to boost their confidence.

Although the NGO wanted it to be a smaller event, commissioner Rao insisted on the children getting the whole experience.

The Bengaluru Police tweeted: "Sri Bhaskar Rao, IPS handed over the charge to the children and motivate them to overcome in their Critical medical conditions. BCP made their Dream Come True."

Netizens have praised the city police and commissioner Rao for their kind gesture, saying that the event brought the humane face of the police department.