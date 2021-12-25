After introducing guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Karnataka government has decided to depute marshalls at all major churches in Bengaluru to assist the managements in maintaining Covid guidelines amid fears of the Omicron variant.

The authorities have entrusted the responsibility of maintaining Covid guidelines to respective police, district and corporation commissioners to ensure that no huge crowds gather during this period.

Although the state government has given permission for mass prayers, it has prohibited public places, roads, parks to be used for Christmas celebrations.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has requested church authorities to follow guidelines while conducting mass prayers and limit the gatherings as much as possible.

The special team of church marshals have been formed to control gatherings and ensure that devotees are wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

BBMP sources also explained that the churches have been issued with a circular to undertake all required measures to prevent the spread of the infection during mass prayers.

They have also been asked to consult BBMP ward officers if any assistance is required.

Christmas celebrations in the state started on Friday evening. Thousands of people participated in the mass prayers. The devotees also burst crackers and cut special cakes to distribute them among people.