A tragic accident took place in Bengaluru's BTM Layout area on Sunday evening, where a teen attempted self-harm after a minor argument with family. The teen, identified as KS Salman, aged 25, fired three shots inside the house, one of which hit a friend trying to rescue him. The incident occurred on Sunday at around 10 p.m., and the quick action by the family helped save the injured friend.

Soon after the incident, the family rushed Faisal to Sagar Hospital in Bannerghatta Road, where he was admitted for emergency treatment. The bullet had grazed Faisal's arm, causing minimal damage and the doctors were able to diagnose and treat the same kept him in ICU for observation. On Tuesday, Faisal's condition improved and he was shifted out of the ICU and advised bed rest. Doctors have confirmed that he remains out of danger.

What happened that night?

It all started with a minor argument, when Salman's brother, Suna Miandad, 34, President of Indian Youth Congress Bangalore district and a realty developer, enquired about his brother's whereabouts. Miandad had learned that his younger brother had met with an accident, which had him concerned. But when Miandad asked Salman about the details of his accident, the latter got furious, triggering an emotional episode.

Salman quickly ran to fetch Miandad's licensed revolver, which had been kept safely in the locked drawer. As the family rushed behind him, Faisal, too, who was there at the time, ran behind Salman.

In the nick of time, Salman tried to point the gun at himself just when Faisal moved the revolver away. During this attempt, Faisal got wounded as the first shot was fired. Miandad, who was in close proximity, quickly tried to disarm Salman, but two misfires took place in the process. Miandad was successfully able to take the gun away from Salman and tried to calm the situation. No one else was injured in the tragic incident.

The same night, Salman was taken into the police custody and a case has been registered. Suddagunte Palya police station registered a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide. The gun used by Salman, registered in the name of Miandad, has been seized.

Who is Suna Miandad?

Suna Miandad, son for former councillor of BTM Layout KS Samiulla, is the President of Indian Youth Congress Bangalore district. He is notable for executing social service duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. From distributing rations during lockdowns to spearheading vaccination camps and educating the masses about COVID-19, Miandad played an active role in public service.