Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya has now been appointed as the new national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party's youth wing by BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.

In the backdrop of the reshuffle, Surya who is a fiery speaker raised the issue of terror activities and how Bengaluru has become an epicenter. Surya said, "In last few years, Bluru has become epicenter of terror activities, proven through many NIA arrests & busted sleeper cells in the city. I urged Hon HM Sri@AmitShahJi to set up a permanent division of NIA in Bluru I thank him for his assurance that it will be set up soon!"