In the backdrop of the drug racket being busted in Bengaluru, the Central Crime Branch Police raided five pubs in Bengaluru on Saturday as part of its crackdown against the drug menace.

Previously, a few Kannada film actresses, drug peddlers, rave party organisers among others as have been arrested as a part of the investigations.

Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said: "In the drugs case investigation, we found that generic drugs are taken in some pubs. So, search warrants were taken and five pubs searched yesterday [Saturday] night."

Police have not shared any information on the outcome of the raids. The crackdown came in the backdrop of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busting a drug racket. In the past, two police officials were suspended recently on charges of leaking information related to the CCB probe to the rave party organisers and others.