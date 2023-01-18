The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) recently announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) to make direct walkway access to the campus from the Pattandur Agrahara metro station.

"A Memorandum of Understanding was signed today (Jan 17) between Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the Information Technology Park Limited (ITPL) to provide direct access from Concourse Level of the Pattandur Agrahara Metro Station to International Tech Park, Bengaluru (ITPB) through a walkway," said the metro authority in a statement.

It also stated that the construction of the walkway, which will facilitate the movement of over 55,000 workers, will be carried out by ITPL as per the designs approved by BMRCL.

This is the first such agreement on the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line.

Bengaluru Metro expansion

News agency IANS recently reported quoting Anjum Parvez, the managing director of BMRCL, that the Bengaluru metro project is on track to complete 175 km of commute by June 2025.

Parvez had stated that as part of the second and third phases of the project, Bengaluru will have 314 km of metro rail connectivity by 2041. He also asserted that the construction of metro lines is also progressing well on the airport side.

According to the officials, the BMRCL is getting immense support from startups in mobility to ensure that commuters have last-mile connectivity. He said the corporation is tying up with mobility providers to get people to reach the nodal point and commute to their workplaces.

He also informed that the BMRCL is working on a transit-oriented development where commuters live close to the stations and to the workplace. Besides, the authority also intends to integrate all aggregators by bringing out a mobility card for commuters.

He said the corporation is in talks with BMTC to have bus stops at metro stations to help commuters hop on and hop off both modes of transport.

The BMRCL is also working on introducing shopping options for commuters inside and outside the metro stations. He said the BMRCL plans to sell office space in metro stations and provide end-to-end solutions to all the stakeholders.