Bengaluru Deputy Mayor Ramil Umashankar passed away on Thursday night, one week after taking the office.

The cause of death was said to be cardiac arrest. She was at an event at the Kempegowda station on Thursday to flag off a six coach train, according to The New Indian Express.

On Thursday night, she was admitted to a hospital at West of Chord road but did not respond to treatment.

The 44-year-old was a JD(S) councillor at the BBMP and a corporator from Kaveripura ward in Govindarajanagar.

She was elected as deputy mayor on September 28.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed his grief over her sudden death. He said, "It is shocking to learn that she is no more with us," according to news agency ANI.