COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for everyone around the world. Even the world's most powerful countries like the United States were badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak, which infected millions and left thousands dead. India, too, is on the receiving end of the wrath from this contagion. But these testing times also brought the best in some people, who went above and beyond their capabilities to bring relief to as many people as possible. One such name is M N Anucheth, who is the deputy commissioner of police, Whitefield division, Bengaluru.

If not for this valiant officer's efforts, many people in his area would have suffered. But Anucheth (IPS) walked the extra mile so people won't have to suffer amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Anucheth (IPS) combating migrant crisis

Anucheth, IPS, has been at the forefront of various efforts carried out for the betterment of the public, including making sure the migrants are sent home, distribution of ration and more. His efforts have been lauded not just by the police force, but also by the public, who have showered him with love and some beautiful gestures like hand-made greeting cards by kids.

"Anucheth sir had the highest number of migrants in his division, which he handled in the most professional and humane manner," Isha Pant, DCP, Command Centre, Bengaluru, said in praise of the decorated officer.

M N Anucheth, a Superintendent of Police (SP)-rank IPS officer, who is currently posted as DCP, Whitefield, was awarded 'Medals for Excellence in Investigation' by the Union Home Ministry to officers of the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) for their probe into the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. The prolific IPS officer has been at the forefront of all major issues. Solving crimes and putting offenders behind bars is not the only line of duty Anucheth, IPS, has been truly dedicated to. He believes in going the extra mile in everything that comes his way.

