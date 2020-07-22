Bengaluru has witnessed further rise in the number of the COVID-19 cases for today (July 22). When compared to Tuesday, there is nearly 20 percent increase in number of cases in the city Wednesday.

Karnataka has conducted 48,140 tests in 88 labs across the state on July 22. With this the total count of tests stands at 11,12,874. The state has reported 4,764 COVID-19 positive cases and 1,780 recoveries today. When compared to Tuesday's cases (3649), the state witnessed rise of over 1000 cases today.

On the other hand, Bengaluru has reported 2,050 new cases on Wednesday, while 812 people recover and were discharged from the hospital. Around 15 people died of the coronavirus infection today. The count of total cases in the city stands at 27969. Death and recovery rates stand at 1.98 and 22.40 percent, respectively.

Dr Sudhakar K tweeted, "Karnataka conducted 48,140 tests in a single day today. So far we conducted 11,12,874 tests across 88 labs in the state. 4,764 Covid positive cases have been reported in the state today and 1,780 recoveries. 2,050 new cases reported in Bengaluru & 812 recoveries. @CMofKarnataka."