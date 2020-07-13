In yet another attempt to break the chain of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Bengaluru will go into a 7-day lockdown from 8 pm on Tuesday, July 14, to 5 am on Wednesday, July 22.

No proposal to extend lockdown: CM Yediyurappa

With the rising Covid-19 cases, lockdown will be implemented in Bengaluru urban and rural districts from Tuesday night. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday, July 13, that there is no proposal to extend the week-long lockdown and asked people not to pay heed to rumors.

This clarification from the CM seeks to put speculations at rest that lockdown may be extended beyond July 22.

Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa's office said, "The Chief Minister held COVID task force meeting. There is no proposal before the government to extend the one week long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural. The Chief Minister has appealed people to cooperate without worrying and paying heed to rumors."

All that you need to keep in mind:

Shops, including ration shops (PDS), groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish will remain open only from 5 am to 12 noon every day.

Commercial and private establishments have been directed to remain close for the week.

Shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, and other similar kind of places will remain closed.

Public transport, including KSRTC and BMTC services, as well as auto, cabs and taxi services are prohibited.

Any vehicle movement will be strictly restricted except essential services. The city police commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, IPS, had earlier said that those vehicles that will be found plying during lockdown without a proper reason will be seized.

However, students appearing for exams can use their admission ticket as a travel pass and use the mode of transport available to them, including taxi, cabs, or auto rickshaw.

Food processing and related industries, banks, insurance offices and ATMs will be open, except for the containment zones.

The essential services will be exempted, the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said earlier. "Hospitals, groceries, fruit, vegetable and grocery shops will remain open and the medical and post-graduate exams scheduled will be held," the state government's notification stated.

When does the lockdown come into effect?

The order stated that the lockdown will continue for a period of seven days, starting tomorrow at 8 pm till 5 am next Wednesday.

Karnataka Covid-19 wrap

On Sunday (July 12), Bengaluru alone reported 1,525 new Covid-19 cases of the total 2,627 cases, as Karnataka's overall tally climbed to 38,843.

With an infection count of 18,387 out of the state's tally of 38,843, Bengaluru Urban tops the districts in the coronavirus cases.

Out of the total 2,627 new cases, highest so far, detected in the state yesterday, a whopping 1,525 were from Bengaluru Urban.

Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada districts have also announced lockdowns to curb the spread of the Covid pandemic. While Dharwad will be under lockdown for around nine days from July 15, in Dakshina Kannada it will be for a week from July 15 night.

Meanwhile, India now has more than three lakh active cases, as per the Health Ministry data. Currently, there are 3,01,609 active cases across the country.