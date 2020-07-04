Bengaluru will observe a complete lockdown in light of the growing concern on the pandemic on Sunday, July 5. BH Anil Kumar, BBMP Commissioner has announced a complete lockdown, starting 8 PM on Saturday until Monday morning 5 AM. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao IPS officer also asked citizens to employ self-discipline

Complete lockdown in Bengaluru on Sunday

During the lockdown, people have been told to stay indoors and postpone any work or plans to step out. Moreover, only essentials will be available during the lockdown.

Bengaluru has observed an alarming rise in cases over the past few days and authorities have announced more stringent measures in fighting the rapidly spreading virus in the city. Now, the BBMP Commissioner has announced that this Sunday Bengaluru will observe a complete lockdown.

Bhaskar Rao, IPS also asked citizens to employ self-discipline in his tweet, "Lockdown starts at 8 PM and concludes at 5 AM, Monday in Bangalore city. Respected Citizens, just stay home and don't ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybody's interest, heavens won't fall if you postpone by a day. Please Excercise Self-Discipline and Cooperate. Happy Sunday."

The lockdown will begin on Saturday 8 PM and will continue till Monday morning 5 AM. Only essential services such as — fruits, vegetable shops and meat shops will be open during this time. People have been told to not step out till the lockdown is lifted and people were requested not to rebel BBMP Commissioner, BH Anil Kumar said on Saturday in a video message.

