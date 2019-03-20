Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi are among the cheapest places to live in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey. The study found that Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong are the most expensive cities in the world tied at the top spot, CNN quoted the annual survey as saying.

Switzerland's Zurich was placed in the fourth position while Japan's Osaka shared fifth place with Geneva, also in Switzerland. South Korean capital Seoul, Denmark's Copenhagen and New York were jointly placed at the seventh spot.

Los Angeles, also in the US, was named the 10th most expensive city in the world, along with Israel's Tel Aviv.

The survey evaluated the cost of over 150 items in 133 cities around the world.

The world's cheapest cities include Caracas (Venezuela), Damascus (Syria), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Karachi (Pakistan), Lagos (Nigeria), Buenos Aires (Argentina) as well as Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi.