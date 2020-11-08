Three fire engines, one rescue van and other vehicles were deployed near the Mumbai airport runway after the Bengaluru-bound aircraft had to make an emergency landing at the airport.

The spokesperson of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) confirmed that an Ethiopian airline ET690 from Riyadh to Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was diverted to Mumbai. This was done due to hydraulic leakage and the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai, the statement added.

Precautionary measures were taken after a request made to the Mumbai Fire Department from the Mumbai airport.