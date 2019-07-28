Bengaluru-based Visionet Systems has announced plans to hire about 800 employees to expand its local operations within six months. It expects to grow its business in double digits every year.

Alok Bansal, the Managing Director, told PTI that they are seeing positive growth in India and trying to increase its employee headcount to 2,500 to increase work efficiency. The company cleared that it aims at increasing headcount and revenue by 30 percent.

Visionet is focusing on allotting 60 percent of the new recruits into the BFSI space and 10 percent each to agrochemical and consumer packaged goods, retail and e-commerce. The leftover 20 percent of recruits will be appointed to sectors such as capability building, strengthening leadership positions and horizontal service lines.

The 12-year-old company used to operate only on the delivery of services from India. The company is expanding its vertical into fields like sales, banking, finance, and insurance after seeing the country's growth potential.

Considering the outburst of technological investments in the country, the company is also spreading its wings into the AR, VR, cloud computing, e-commerce, machine learning, and artificial intelligence verticals. The business management organisation is trying to create a centre of excellence in emerging technology by investing in the above services.