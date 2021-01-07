https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/751301/rpf-constable-saves-woman-slipping-under-moving-train.jpg IBTimes IN

A new train service to the Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport is touted to be a game-changer for the city and an incredible solution to commuters, who'd otherwise have to spend a lot on taxis, the bus or pay for parking fares if taking self-transport. All that and more changes with the special train service from Bengaluru to Kempegowda International Airport.

With the new service launch, there are naturally questions about how to get onboard the train for the first time. The train service was started on Monday, January 4, but there's a change in timings with effect from January 8, which is essential to know if you wish not to miss your flight.

New Bengaluru Airport train timings

There are five trains that will ferry passengers to and from the Kempegowda International Airport. Below are the revised timings for the Bengaluru Airport train service:

Trains to Airport (KIAD)

Train number Train name From station Departure To station Arrival 06285 SBC-DHL DEMU KSR City 4:45 a.m. KIAD 5:50 a.m. 06287 YNK-DHL DEMU Yelahanka 7 a.m. KIAD 7:20 a.m 06279 YPR-BWT DEMU Yeshvantpura 8:30 a.m. KIAD 9:16 a.m. 06269 BNC-BWT DEMU Cantonment 5:55 p.m. KIAD 6:50 p.m. 06283 SBC-DHL DEMU KSR City 9 p.m. KIAD 10:05 p.m.

Trains from Airport (KIAD)

Train number Train name From station Departure To station Arrival 06288 DHL-YNK DEMU KIAD 6:23 a.m. Yelahanka 6:50 a.m. 06284 DHL-BNC DEMU KIAD 7:52 a.m. Cantonment 8:50 a.m. 06270 BWT-YPR DEMU KIAD 8:22 a.m. Yeshvantpura 9:25 a.m. 06280 BWT-SBC DEMU KIAD 6:00 p.m. KSR City 8:20 p.m. 06286 DHL-SBC DEMU KIAD 10:38 p.m. KSR City 11:55 p.m.

It's worth noting that shuttle bus service from KIAD to Airport Terminal is available free of cost to passengers. Even the fares of the train are kept at bare minimum – as low as Rs 10-15. This is a huge difference from what commuters are used to paying – Rs 250-300 for the bus ride and around Rs 700-1,000 for a taxi.