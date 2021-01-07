A new train service to the Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport is touted to be a game-changer for the city and an incredible solution to commuters, who'd otherwise have to spend a lot on taxis, the bus or pay for parking fares if taking self-transport. All that and more changes with the special train service from Bengaluru to Kempegowda International Airport.
With the new service launch, there are naturally questions about how to get onboard the train for the first time. The train service was started on Monday, January 4, but there's a change in timings with effect from January 8, which is essential to know if you wish not to miss your flight.
New Bengaluru Airport train timings
There are five trains that will ferry passengers to and from the Kempegowda International Airport. Below are the revised timings for the Bengaluru Airport train service:
Trains to Airport (KIAD)
|Train number
|Train name
|From station
|Departure
|To station
|Arrival
|06285
|SBC-DHL DEMU
|KSR City
|4:45 a.m.
|KIAD
|5:50 a.m.
|06287
|YNK-DHL DEMU
|Yelahanka
|7 a.m.
|KIAD
|7:20 a.m
|06279
|YPR-BWT DEMU
|Yeshvantpura
|8:30 a.m.
|KIAD
|9:16 a.m.
|06269
|BNC-BWT DEMU
|Cantonment
|5:55 p.m.
|KIAD
|6:50 p.m.
|06283
|SBC-DHL DEMU
|KSR City
|9 p.m.
|KIAD
|10:05 p.m.
Trains from Airport (KIAD)
|Train number
|Train name
|From station
|Departure
|To station
|Arrival
|06288
|DHL-YNK DEMU
|KIAD
|6:23 a.m.
|Yelahanka
|6:50 a.m.
|06284
|DHL-BNC DEMU
|KIAD
|7:52 a.m.
|Cantonment
|8:50 a.m.
|06270
|BWT-YPR DEMU
|KIAD
|8:22 a.m.
|Yeshvantpura
|9:25 a.m.
|06280
|BWT-SBC DEMU
|KIAD
|6:00 p.m.
|KSR City
|8:20 p.m.
|06286
|DHL-SBC DEMU
|KIAD
|10:38 p.m.
|KSR City
|11:55 p.m.
It's worth noting that shuttle bus service from KIAD to Airport Terminal is available free of cost to passengers. Even the fares of the train are kept at bare minimum – as low as Rs 10-15. This is a huge difference from what commuters are used to paying – Rs 250-300 for the bus ride and around Rs 700-1,000 for a taxi.