Frequent travelers using Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) should take note of a significant update regarding terminal operations. The airport has revised its plans for the commencement of international flights at Terminal 2 (T-2). The earlier scheduled date of August 31, 2023, was postponed, and the new operational date for all scheduled international flights at Terminal 2 is now September 12, 2023.

Originally, the transition of international operations to Terminal 2 was set to begin on September 1, 2023. However, Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL) decided to delay the change by eleven days, with Singapore Airlines slated to be the first international flight to utilize Terminal 2 on September 12.

"We are pleased to announce that, commencing at 10:45 am on September 12, 2023, all scheduled international flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 2," BIAL stated in an announcement made on August 21.

As part of this transition, Terminal 1 will be exclusively designated for domestic flight operations. Sources also suggest that Terminal 1 will undergo renovations, including upgrades to the baggage handling system.

Terminal 2 at Bengaluru International Airport was inaugurated in November 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The construction of this state-of-the-art terminal involved an investment of Rs 5,000 crore over a span of four years. Although it opened to the public in mid-January, initially catering only to select domestic carriers, Terminal 2 has the capacity to handle up to 18 million passengers annually. Now, international travelers can benefit from the world-class facilities provided at this newly inaugurated terminal.

The Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 stands as a remarkable project and a testament to Bengaluru's status as India's startup capital. With its cutting-edge infrastructure, it not only ranks as the best airport in India but also holds a prestigious global standing.

The airport has already received recognition in the form of two major awards at the Wings India Awards 2022 – the 'Best Airport' in the General Category and the 'Aviation Innovation' Award. These accolades, highly regarded in the industry, are conferred based on assessments of customer service, facilities, and innovative features, further solidifying the airport's status as a world-class aviation hub.

(With inputs from IANS)