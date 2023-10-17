Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has been ranked as the world's most punctual airport for the past three months in a row, according to the on-time performance report by aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The other airports that figure in the top five list are Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah (US) in the second position, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at the third spot, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport fourth and El Dorado International Airport at fifth place.

The Cirium report ranks the punctuality of airports worldwide based on the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

"The Kempegowda International Airport maintained an impressive on-time departure experience for passengers, with 87.51 per cent punctuality in July, 89.66 per cent in August, and 88.51 per cent in September," Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Detailed list of rankings:

1. Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, India

2. Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah, the US

3. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, India

4. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Minnesota, the US

5. El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá, Colombia

6. Oslo Airport Gardermoen, Norway

7. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, the US

8. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the US

9. Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar

10. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the US

(With inputs from IANS)