The novel coronavirus has wrecked our lives. The virus has spared no one be it Amitabh Bachchan, US Presiden Donald Trump, television actors, technicians, our relatives and near and dear ones. Off lately, we have heard a lot of cases in and around our vicinity.

The latest to get diagnosed with the novel coronavirus is veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee.

Soumitra Chatterjee's health update

Chatterjee, who had tested coronavirus positive on October 5, was suffering from several comorbidities. He was immediately shifted to an ICU for close monitoring.

The hospital, sources said on Saturday that the actor was shifted to Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital late Friday night after the 85-year-old's health deteriorated. The sources said Chatterjee was unwell for the past couple of days and reportedly suffering from fever.

Soumitra Chatterjee's health issues

It was learned that the actor had a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease-related problem. Last year, he had suffered a bout of pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital for a few days.

Earlier, many actors, directors and producers like Ranjit Mallick, his daughter and actress Koel Mallick, wife Dipa Mallick, producer Nispal Singh and director Raj Chakraborty had tested coronavirus positive but have since recovered.

On the work front

He had attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1. The next shooting schedule was on October 7.

Soumitra Chatterjee's association with doyen of Bengali cinema Satyajit Ray

For the unversed, he was once Satyajit Ray's most preferred actor and obedient student while working with Ray in as many as 14 films. The Jodi of Ray-Soumitra is still regarded as one of the most successful actor-director combinations in the history of Indian cinema. But you would be surprised to know Satyajit Ray once rejected Soumitra Chatterjee's ardent request to cast him in one of his classic hits.

IBTimes India wishes Soumitra Chatterjee a speedy recovery.